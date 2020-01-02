Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Thursday, reaching €106.00 ($123.26). The stock had a trading volume of 613,310 shares. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.92.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.