Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €32.80 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €32.80 ($38.14) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.09 ($36.15).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €26.22 ($30.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.09 and a 200 day moving average of €24.99. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

