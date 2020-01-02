GoldMint Market Capitalization Tops $297,867.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $297,867.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

