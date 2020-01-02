GoNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $481,883.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $481,883.00 and approximately $209,360.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00059461 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00086030 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001167 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00070341 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.28 or 1.00131557 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html.

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

