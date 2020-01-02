Gossipcoin (GOSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $15,834.00 and $2.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,580,830 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

