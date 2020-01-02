Graeme O’neill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,382,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,422,857.75.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 130,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Graeme O’neill sold 80,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$8,296.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$200,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 112,500 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,687.50.

On Monday, November 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 103,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,300.00.

CVE:BHS remained flat at $C$0.11 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

