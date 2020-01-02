Graft 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,354.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Graft has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $211,612.00 and $12,354.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00672639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

