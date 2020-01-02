Graphcoin (GRPH) Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00769822 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001315 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.