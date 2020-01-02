GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,170.00 and $2,280.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,039,472 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.