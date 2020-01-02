Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Rodney Baker Sells 950,630 Shares

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$51,083,909.25.

Shares of TSE:GC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,867. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 12-month low of C$37.67 and a 12-month high of C$56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.23.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$341.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

