Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle Sells 145,153 Shares

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$7,799,898.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,625.99.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.07. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a twelve month low of C$37.67 and a twelve month high of C$56.32.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$341.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

