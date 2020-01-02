Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s current price.

TSE TGOD traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.72. 2,433,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

