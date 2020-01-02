Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.28. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

GBX stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $649,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.