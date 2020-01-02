Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GLRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 98.6% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,349. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

