GreenPower Price Tops $0.0033 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. GreenPower has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $3,251.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenPower alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com.

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.