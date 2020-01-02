GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $866,933.00 and approximately $1,309.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

