GridCoin (GRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,420.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,420.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

