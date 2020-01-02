Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $118.61 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $218.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

