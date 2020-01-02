Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,302. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

