GSX Techedu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 928% compared to the typical daily volume of 605 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,459,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,711,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of GSX opened at $21.86 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

