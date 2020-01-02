Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/12/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Get Guaranty Bancshares Inc alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

In related news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.