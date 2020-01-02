Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

