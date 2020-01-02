GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 117,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.16.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth approximately $68,339,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 80,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

