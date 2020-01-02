Hacken Hits One Day Volume of $1,724.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hacken has a market capitalization of $361,301.00 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Kucoin and YoBit. During the last week, Hacken has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

