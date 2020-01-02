Halliburton (HAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2020 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/18/2019 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halliburton shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the year-to-date period, losing 20.8% versus 2.8% gain. While Halliburton’s North American business continue to remain soft, its international markets are witnessing robust recovery. Further, the oilfield service provider's solid free cash flow indicates its financial strength. Halliburton’s healthy relationship with national oil companies also bode well, while increased offshore spending should support related product lines. However, the firm continues to be exposed to soft North American pricing, especially for its hydraulic fracturing business. As it is, Halliburton's D&E unit is plagued by lower drilling and wireline activity in North America as well as decreased project management activity in Middle East/Asia.”

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 2,362,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470,650. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 210.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

