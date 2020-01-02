Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,650. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

