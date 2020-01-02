Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 3,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

