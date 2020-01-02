Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

HBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,360 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

