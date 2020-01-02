Harmony Market Capitalization Hits $15.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.05988328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

