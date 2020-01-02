HashCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $790,822.00 and $160.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.72 or 0.06085711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036535 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024529 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.