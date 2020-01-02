Hashgard (GARD) One Day Volume Tops $708,978.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $708,978.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

