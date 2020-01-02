Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $32,904.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,263,477 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

