Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $39,999.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.01819606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00673254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00061213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00388057 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,300,770 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.