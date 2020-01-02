Havy (HAVY) Market Cap Hits $9,260.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Havy has a market capitalization of $9,260.00 and $690.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00599974 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001350 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,922,126,303 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

