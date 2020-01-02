HC Wainwright Trims Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price to $20.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 149.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

