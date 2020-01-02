Head to Head Analysis: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 4 8 0 2.67 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus target price of $131.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.22% 2.69% 1.08% Preferred Apartment Communities 4.57% 1.19% 0.42%

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.05 billion 8.13 $331.25 million $6.60 17.98 Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.53 $43.47 million $1.41 9.38

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

