Head to Head Analysis: VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $15.70 billion 0.32 $507.78 million $0.54 10.44 HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR $12.63 billion 0.69 $572.62 million N/A N/A

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOESTALPINE AG/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 2 2 0 0 1.50 HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 1.87% 3.79% 1.60% HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR beats HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wires, drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR Company Profile

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services Business, and Logistics Business. The Washing Machine Business segment manufactures and sells washing machines. The Water Heater Business segment manufactures and sells water heaters. The Channel Services Business segment sells and distributes home appliances and other products, as well as provides after-sale and other value-added consumer services. The Logistics Business segment provides logistics services under the Gooday brand. The company is also involved in the manufacture and sale of accessories for electrical appliances; online sale of home electric appliances; construction of production facilities for washing machines; and export sale of home electric appliances. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

