Head to Head Comparison: Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HMY)

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -3.24% -3.11% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Resources has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Resources and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.05 -$183.79 million $0.14 25.93

Loncor Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Resources and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Loncor Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

