Head to Head Comparison: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 0 3 11 1 2.87 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $25.35, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.88 billion 1.70 $627.40 million $1.96 12.44 Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 5.81 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 5.71% 21.95% 8.83% Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

