HeartBout Market Capitalization Reaches $108,064.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $108,064.00 and $3,244.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

