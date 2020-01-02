Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

