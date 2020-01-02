Helium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Helium has a total market capitalization of $113,950.00 and $1.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,338,722 coins and its circulating supply is 11,990,342 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

