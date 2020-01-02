Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Tops $120,985.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $120,985.00 and approximately $495.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

