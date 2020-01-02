HelloGold Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. HelloGold has a total market cap of $137,056.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 126.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.01336924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

