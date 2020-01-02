HempCoin Price Up 25.6% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,957.00 and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00059673 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087519 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000336 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,225,045 coins and its circulating supply is 254,089,895 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

