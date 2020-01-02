Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,617. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

