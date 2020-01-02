HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $312,045.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $312,045.00 and approximately $6,584.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.01332955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00121334 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,610,916 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

