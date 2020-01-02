Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark cut Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.39.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,641. Hexo has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

