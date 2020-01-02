High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Bibox and Kucoin. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1,281.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000890 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

HPB is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, UEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

