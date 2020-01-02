Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $572,819.00 and $416.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.